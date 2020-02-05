ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Exhibition “Ohrid/A view from the other side” to open in Museum of North Macedonia

An exhibition “Ohrid/A view from the other side” is to open Wednesday in the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia organised by the Centre for Creative Industries – NEBO from Demir Hisar.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 5 February 2020 9:33
