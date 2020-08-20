Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested for online fundraising scheme

US President Donald Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday in connection with a crowdfunding campaign to build the a wall along the US southern border that raised millions of dollars, according to authorities.

Bannon and three other individuals – Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea – were indicted for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall,” which raised more than 25 million dollars, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York.

All of the defendants were arrested Thursday morning.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

All four are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The “We Build the Wall” campaign had promised to use the donations it received to build segments of a wall on the US-Mexico border, the construction of which was a major Trump promise during the 2016 election.

Kolfage, founder of the campaign, allegedly took 350,000 dollars for his personal use while repeatedly assuring donors that he would not be paid a cent. He then spent the money on home renovations, a luxury SUV, jewellery and cosmetic surgery, among other items.

Bannon, who served as the White House’s chief strategist during the first seven months of the Trump administration, received more than 1 million dollars from the scheme, some of which was used to cover personal expenses, the Justice Department said.

Bannon is expected to be presented in federal court in New York later on Thursday.