Ex-president of Skopje Criminal Court refuses to enter plea

Veles, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – Former president of the Skopje Criminal Court, Vladimir Panchevski, who is standing trial for abuse of office at a Veles court, on Monday refused to enter plea.

Panchevski is charged with manipulating the Automated Case Management Information System (ACMIS) between Jan. 23, 2013 and Sept. 14, 2016 by giving oral orders to employees with access to the system to distribute concrete cases personally to the judges he had handpicked.

“From the documents I’ve seen, I had no opportunity to enter plea,” he said, adding he wasn’t ready for it and he hadn’t met with his defense lawyers.

His lawyer Petro Janura said the indictment was not clear enough and asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to make it more clear.

He also asked the court to revoke Panchevski’s detention measure, saying that he had the right to immunity since he was still working as a judge.

Furthermore, four witnesses testified at today’s trial.

One of the witnesses told the court that there was a list of judges that had been handed over cases personally rather than through the system.

The trial resumes at the Veles Court on Tuesday.