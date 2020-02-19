0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Ex-PM Tsipras advocates for North Macedonia’s EU integration bid in Paris

The Prespa Agreement, signed in 2018, unlocked North Macedonia's prospects to join the EU, all the while bolstering Albania's European prospects and contributing to a new momentum in the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina, Greece's former prime minister Alexis Tsipras has stated.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 19 February 2020 13:12
