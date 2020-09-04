Ex-MP from Strumica indicted for fraud

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – A former lawmaker has been indicted for fraud as part of a case opened by the now defunct Special Prosecutor’s Office, the Skopje Prosecution Office said Friday.

According to the indictment, Silvana Boneva, who is from Strumica, from early 2011 to late 2015 while serving as MP had been submitting false pay toll fiscal receipts to Parliament services for the intention of misleading the services into thinking that she had had 906 trips to and from Parliament to her hometown in order to attend sessions during that period.

During the four-year period, she is believed to have amassed almost 6,500,000 denars

According to prosecutors, she owned apartments in Skopje since early 2011 and she didn’t commute from Strumica to Skopje and vice versa to attend every session. She took false receipts from other people who commuted.