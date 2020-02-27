0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Ex-mayor of Centar municipality to testify in ‘Racket’ case trial

The former mayor of Centar municipality and businessman Vladimir Todorovikj is to testify Thursday as defence witness of the defendant Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 in the ‘Racket’ case trial.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 27 February 2020 8:54

