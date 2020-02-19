0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Ex-Interior Minister testifies in ‘Monster’ case trial

Former Interior Minister Gordana Jankulovska testified Wednesday in the 'Monster' case trial. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 19 February 2020 13:57
Back to top button
Close
Close