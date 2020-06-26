0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Ex-Health Insurance Fund head leaves police station after questioning

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 26 June 2020 19:41

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Former Health Insurance Fund head Den Donchev on Friday arrived at a police station in Skopje for questioning, the Interior Ministry confirmed to MIA.

“D.D. was invited to an interview at the Karposj police station and he responded to the invitation. He left after the interview,” the Ministry said in a statement.

He was invited to give a statement after footage was posted several days ago on YouTube in which he can be seen receiving money.

The footage was posted on the new YouTube channel alongside three other recordings.

