Ex-FM Miloshoski in self-isolation after his mother contracts COVID-19

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Former foreign minister Antonio Miloshoski said Friday he will be in self-isolation after his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Writing on Facebook, he said he will be self-isolating until July 6 according to the health protocol.

Miloshoski said he had a brief encounter with his mother, who has been a nurse at the Kichevo hospital for 40 years, five days ago in Kichevo.

“I will abide by the measure and I have been abiding by the measure to wear mask and maintain personal hygiene in the past four months,” the ex-VMRO-DPMNE MP said in a Facebook post, adding he was in good health without any symptoms.

Miloshoski is candidate for MP on VMRO-DPMNE’s list for the July 15 elections.