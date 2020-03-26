EWB: Green light for Skopje and Tirana – Major step for the region, pressure on other candidates to deliver

Brussels, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – The decision of the General Affairs Council of the EU to give the green light to opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania turned out to be a “fourth time’s a charm” for the two countries, according to European Western Balkans (EWB) portal.

“After the Prespa Agreement was signed in June 2018, there were expectations that, at least for North Macedonia, the positive decision on opening of EU accession talks could materialize just a few weeks later at the European Council meeting. It was delayed back then, again in June 2019 and, most infamously, in October 2019. Backlash that the final lack of decision caused, coupled with the proposal for a new methodology, as well as Commission’s updated reports on the two countries, finally lead to a green light of the Council earlier this week, expected to be confirmed by EU leaders later today,” EWB says.

Florian Bieber, Professor of Southeast Europe History and Politics at the University of Graz, tells the EWB that the decision is a very positive signal for a number of reasons beyond the two countries.

“First, it sends the message that the enlargement process continues and that, despite all the obstacles, there is enough support even in skeptical countries to keep it going. Even countries like France and the Netherlands have been able to agree to the process. Second, it emphasizes merit as both countries have undergone difficult reforms in recent years. The credibility of the process is thus salvaged,” Bieber notes.

According to him, there’s another benefit – the two “frontrunner countries”, Montenegro and Serbia, now have more competition and this will increase the pressure on them to deliver.

Bieber, who is also the coordinator of Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG), believes that there is still a lot to be done in both North Macedonia and Albania as well, but that this decision rewards the reforms and incentivises them further.

This assessment, he adds, was seemingly confirmed just a day after the decision, when the Commission announced that Albania will have to show further progress in the field of elections and judiciary before its first intergovernmental conference, a condition set out by the German Parliament back in September.

“Furthermore, in terms of domestic politics, it also gives a boost to those politicians that have promoted difficult reforms. In brief in terms of elections in North Macedonia, will certainly give a boost to the incumbent, although of course the general development of the COVID19 crisis will trump the decision in the short term,” Bieber points out.

According to the EWB, all of this further highlights the fact that the decision was made in extraordinary circumstances, when the EU is preoccupied with how to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on the economy.

Srđan Cvijić, Senior Policy Analyst at the Open Society European Policy Institute in Brussels and also a member of BiEPAG, tells the EWB that while the pandemic does divert attention from the decision, it might as well had made it easier.

“I do think that the outbreak of the pandemic in Europe, with all eyes on the COVID-19, diverted all attention from other issues which made it easier to take some decisions that could appear as politically damaging to the leaders in the member states,” Cvijić says.

Now that the decision has been made, Cvijić’s opinion as to what its expected effects will be is similar to Bieber’s – he strongly believes that it will act as an incentive for other countries in the region to accelerate the reforms.

“Opening the talks with Albania and North Macedonia should act as a catalyst pushing the frontrunner countries, Serbia and Montenegro, to work seriously and full heartedly towards the fulfillment of the criteria. In the frontrunner countries what we are experiencing in the last years, is democratic backsliding, a process opposite to the one necessary to bring them closer to EU membership. We need to see a decisive change in Serbia and Montenegro and a positive peer pressure coming from North Macedonia and Albania can help,” Cvijić says.

In terms of the start of negotiations, Cvijić notes that given the overall pandemic situation in Europe, it’s hard to tell when the first intergovernmental conference would take place, but he expects that North Macedonia would have it “sometime in September-October 2020.”

According to the EWB, whenever the first intergovernmental conferences take place, it is hard to deny that this has been the most important step forward for the Western Balkans’ EU integration path in years. Supporters of their countries’ EU membership are right to hope that this will at least partially reinvigorate the process, though to what extent is a question for after the pandemic.