Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – The Evzoni border crossing is closed for entry of passengers and freight vehicles to Greece from 10 pm to 6 am as of Friday and until August 15, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

In addition, Greek border officers at Evzoni have informed Macedonian border officers at Bogorodica border crossing that regular traffic will continue for exit from Greece, the press release reads.