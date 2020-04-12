Every U.S. state now under disaster declaration, for first time in history

Washington, 12 April 2020 (MIA) -Wyoming has become the 50th, and final, U.S. state to be under a disaster declaration following approval by President Donald Trump.

For the first time in history, every U.S. state is under a disaster declaration. This means federal funds are to be used by state and local governments during the pandemic.

“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” said Wyoming’s governor, Mark Gordon, in a statement after requesting the declaration.

There are 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming to date. Wyoming is the least populated U.S. state. So far, there have been no deaths from COVID-19 among its 578,000 residents.