London, 5 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Everton sacked manager Marco Silva on Thursday after the club fell into the Premier League relegation zone.

Wednesday’s 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool was Everton’s third straight and ninth in 14 league games this season.

It dropped the Toffees to 18th place, above only Norwich City and Watford.

Silva was hired in May 2018 and guided Everton to an eight-place finish last season.