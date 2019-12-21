Everton confirm hiring of Carlo Ancelotti as manager

London, 21 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Everton hired Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, the Premier League club has confirmed.

Ancelotti signed a four-and-a-half year contract to take over for Marco Silva, who was sacked on December 6.

The 60-year-old Italian will attend the Toffees’ home match against Arsenal on Saturday before taking charge for the first time against Burnley on December 26. He is a former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager who had to go at Napoli last week.

Duncan Ferguson, who has overseen a win and draw in the league as interim boss, will once again lead Everton against Arsenal.