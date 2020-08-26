Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Laura barrels towards Gulf Coast

Hundreds of thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana as Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday night.

The hurricane is expected to bring a “life-threatening storm surge” that may cause “catastrophic damage” to parts of the Gulf Coast, centred around the Texas and Louisiana border area, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tuesday.

The surge of water, with some waves reaching over three metres, has the potential to penetrate nearly 50 kilometres inland in some areas, causing major damage, the NHC added.

Hurricane Laura is forecasted to “rapidly intensify” overnight reaching category 3 before making landfall and bringing ferocious winds, the National Hurricane Center said in its Tuesday afternoon update.

“Texans in the path of this storm should waste no time preparing for the impact of Hurricane Laura and take immediate action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday.