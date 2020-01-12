Evacuation continues in Dortmund to defuse WWII bombs

Dortmund continued with evacuation operations on Sunday morning after unexploded bombs from World War II were discovered in the western German city.

The city regulatory authority began removing people from a densely populated part of town in the early hours of the morning, the city said via Twitter.

About 14,000 people are being asked to leave their homes as part of the operation. The city set up emergency accommodation in a school.

The main entrance to the city’s central train station has been closed, the Deutsche Bahn rail operator said on Twitter.

Starting around midday train services in the region will be restricted with long-distance trains diverted around the city.

Two of the four suspected bombs have been confirmed to be unexploded bombs from World War II. Authorities plan to defuse them later on Sunday.

The sites of objects are near two hospitals, causing authorities to begin moving patients to other clinics on Saturday.

The discovery of bombs dating back to the final months of World War II is common in Germany and there are often evacuations to ensure their safe disposal.