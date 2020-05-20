Eurostat: Women in EU having children at older age

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The average age of women at birth of first child in the EU in 2018 was 29.3 years, ranging from 26.2 in Bulgaria to 31.2 in Italy. In North Macedonia, the average age of first time mothers in 2018 was 26.9 years, Eurostat data shows.

In the EU, the mean age of women giving birth to their first child has gradually increased from 28.8 years in 2013 to 29.3 years in 2018. In North Macedonia, the average age of first time mothers has increased from 26.4 years in 2013 to 26.9 years in 2018.

The mean age has increased in all EU member states over this period, though to varying degrees. The largest change was in Estonia, where the mean age increased by 1.2 years, from 26.5 years in 2013 to 27.7 years in 2018, followed by Latvia and Lithuania (both 1.1 years). Over the same period there was little change in Slovakia and Sweden (both 0.2 years), Czechia and Slovenia (both 0.3 years).

First time mothers are youngest in Bulgaria and Romania and oldest in Italy and Spain.

Member states with the highest mean ages of women at birth of their first child in 2018 were Italy (31.2 years old), Spain (31.0 years), Luxembourg (30.9 years), Ireland (30.5 years) and Greece (30.4 years). In contrast, in two member states the mean ages at which women had their first child were below 27.0 years: Bulgaria (26.2 years) and Romania (26.7 years).

In the region, first time mothers are oldest in Greece (30.4 years), followed by Croatia and Slovenia (28.8 years), Serbia (28.1 years), and youngest in Bulgaria (26.2 years), Turkey (26.3 years), and Albania (26.4 years).