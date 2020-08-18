Eurostandard depositors to be reimbursed through four banks

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – The Deposit Insurance Fund said Tuesday that depositors – natural persons (residents and non-residents) in Eurostandard Bank will be reimbursed through Stopanska, Komercijalna, NLB and Halk Banks.

According to the Fund, a decision to make the payment through four banks has been made in order to avoid large gatherings.

“Upon receiving the Final list of deposits of individuals subject to reimbursement, from the bankruptcy trustee of Eurostandard Bank AD in bankruptcy, the Deposit Insurance Fund will distribute the depositors in the paying banks and inform them which bank they’ve been distributed to, so that they can be reimbursed,” the Fund said, adding that depositors and the public will be timely informed on the process of reimbursement.