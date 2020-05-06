European Socialists and Democrats support Western Balkans’ European perspective

Strasbourg, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – The European Socialists and Democrats have supported the Western Balkans’ European perspective, MIA reports.

“We have constantly supported a European future for the Western Balkans. Our family has helped to lay the foundation for accession negotiations for North Macedonia, and we have supported our other sister parties in the Western Balkans”, tweeted Sergey Stanishev, leader of the Party of European Socialists (PES), after a high-level online meeting hosted by the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament and PES.

The meeting included European Parliament President David Sassoli, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, MEPs Tanja Fajon and Tonino Picula, Kosovo PM Albin Kurti, Albanian PM Edi Rama, as well as opposition leaders from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“The EU remains the biggest and most reliable supporter of our Western Balkans partners, providing essential support for immediate needs and long-term recovery over the COVID-19 pandemic. We can only overcome this crisis together and if our neighbours overcome it as well,” says High Representative Borrell.

EP President Sassoli reiterated the European Parliament’s commitment to the Western Balkans and its will to strengthen cooperation with parliaments in the region.

“EU enlargement still maters! It gives the EU the opportunity to support important reforms in candidate countries, while taking a leading role in the region to promote peace, democracy, fairness and prosperity,” says Tonino Picula, EP Rapporteur for the Western Balkans.