0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

European Parliament to seek answers from Commission over Hungarian financing in Macedonian media

Hungarian financial operations in Slovenian and Macedonian media will be on the agenda of the European Parliament next Wednesday, MIA reports from Brussels.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 March 2020 18:44

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close