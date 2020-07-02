European Parliament calls for 1st inter-governmental conference to take place by year’s end

Brussels, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – European Parliament’s standing rapporteur for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk welcomed the European Commission presenting the draft negotiating framework and urged EU members to convene the first inter-governmental conference with the country by the end of 2020, MIA reports from Brussels.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented to the Council draft negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia, laying out the guidelines and principles for their accession talks. In the coming months, they should be adopted by the EU members.

According to the draft-agenda of the German presidency, it is expected to happen by November 10.

Kyuchyuk and Isabel Santos, EP’s standing rapporteurs for Albania, issued a joint statement on Thursday.

“We welcome another crucial step in the enlargement process – the presentation of the draft negotiating frameworks, which, once finalised, will guide the accession talks with for Albania and North Macedonia. We call upon the Member States to adopt the texts of the frameworks without a delay, permitting to convene the first Inter-governmental conferences with each country by the end of this year,” said the statement.

The first inter-governmental conference marks the opening of the first cluster of chapters, dedicated to rule of law and justice.

Convening the first inter-governmental conference without a delay, according to the MEPs, means the EU recognizes the delivery of reform promises by the two countries.

“We hope that the governments of Albania and North Macedonia will forge broad national consensuses for the adoption of all necessary roadmaps and measures. We call upon the Commission to continue ensuring the necessary support and guidance to both countries in this regard,” stated the statement.

North Macedonia should prepare roadmaps on key reforms as regards rule of law and public administration in the coming months, according to the negotiating framework.

The German presidency has stated that Berlin’s ambition is to host the first inter-governmental conference with North Macedonia by the end of this year, confirming that the enlargement issue remains one of EU’s top priorities in the next six months.

Reform implementation and the commitment to building good neighborly relations, and settling of all the remaining differences with Bulgaria and Greece, are deemed key conditions in the coming period, because Sofia and Athens have the right to veto the process, the same as any other member of the bloc.

Brussels diplomats involved in enlargement urge discussions to be held in European and constructive spirit with all neighbors so as to prevent any bilateral tensions from affecting the accession process.