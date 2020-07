European Greens support DOM for July 15 elections

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – The Democratic Renewal of Macedonia (DOM) has received support from the European Greens for the coming parliamentary elections.

“Co-chairs of the European Greens, Evelyne Huytebroeck and Thomas Waitz, have addressed the Macedonian citizens, with Waitz saying that the European Greens want North Macedonia to start EU accession talks as soon as possible,” says DOM.

The European Greens value DOM’s commitment in the fight to protect the environment and climate, social justice, equal opportunities.

“They will continue to support DOM and the country in implementation of green policies, such as replacing coal with renewable energy resources, energy efficiency, fight against pollution,” adds DOM.