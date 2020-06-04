European Court of Human Rights: Ljube Boshkoski received unfair trial

Strasbourg, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that former Interior Minister Ljube Boshkoski’s rights to a fair trial and to obtain the attendance and examination of witnesses were violated during the trial against him on charges of abuse of office and unlawful financing of an electoral campaign in 2011 when he was chairing United for Macedonia, a political party.

Relying on Article 6 §§ 1 and 3 (d) (right to a fair trial and right to obtain attendance and examination of witnesses) of the Convention, European Court of Human Rights on account of the overall unfairness of the proceedings against Boshkoski, ruled EUR 4,500 in non-pecuniary damage and EUR 1,220 in costs and expenses to be paid to the applicant, MIA’s Paris correspondent reported.

Boshkoski complained of the overall unfairness of the proceedings against him. In particular, he argued that the special arrangements for the protected witness had breached his defence rights and that the exclusion of the public from three trial-court sessions had been in violation of his right to a public hearing.

The case concerned criminal proceedings against Boshkoski on charges of abuse of office and unlawful financing of an electoral campaign in 2011 when he was chairing United for Macedonia, a political party. He was arrested on 6 June 2011, the day after the parliamentary elections, on suspicion of having received a total of EUR 130,000 from a friend to finance his political party. He was remanded in custody for the rest of the proceedings against him, reads the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights.

The investigating judge decided to grant the applicant’s friend protected witness status as he had expressed fears for his and his family’s safety and on account of the nature and gravity of the alleged crimes. Special arrangements were made for the witness to be heard via a streaming device which distorted his face and voice.

The special arrangements were continued at trial as the first-instance court found that the witness was still at risk. The trial court also excluded the public from three of the hearings, namely when the protected witness was to be heard and when audio/video recordings from secret surveillance of meetings between the applicant and the witness were to be examined, reads the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights.

The trial court convicted the applicant as charged and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment in 2011. The judgment was based on the statement of the protected witness, as well as several expert opinions (including one which had found the applicant’s fingerprints on the confiscated money), photographs of the confiscated money and the audio and video recordings.

During the trial and on appeal, the applicant protested about the protected status of the witness, submitting that it was pointless as they were friends and that he had never threatened him, and about the exclusion of the public from the hearings.

The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal in part and reduced his sentence to five years, but upheld the remainder of the judgment.

Ultimately, in 2013 the Supreme Court upheld the lower courts’ judgments, finding that all of the evidence against the applicant had been lawfully obtained. In particular, the protected witness had been examined in accordance with the law, and the use of a streaming device to examine him was an established practice in other States, reads the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, which confirms that Boshkoski did not get a fair trial in the country.