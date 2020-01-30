European Commission to present new methodology of negotiations next week

Поврзани вести
Justice Ministry’s working group discusses remarks on PPO law
30 January 2020 19:33
Procedures in place at Skopje airport amid coronavirus outbreak: minister
30 January 2020 18:12
Three journalists’ organizations sign EFJ Charter on Working Conditions
30 January 2020 16:55
EU member states give final Brexit seal of approval
30 January 2020 15:13
FM Dimitrov meets German officials in Berlin, joint efforts for EU negotiations and reforms
30 January 2020 14:23
Speaker Xhaferi says PPO law on Parliament agenda once harmonized
30 January 2020 13:59
Провери го и оваClose
-
Merkel: Agreement for start of talks with North Macedonia, Albania by March27 January 2020 15:42
-
PM Spasovski meets European Council President Michel24 January 2020 20:46
-
EU executive ‘very concerned’ about rule of law situation in Poland24 January 2020 16:29