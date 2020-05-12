Eurocontrol: Only 38 flights in airspace of North Macedonia on Sunday

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – On Sunday, there were only 38 flights in the airspace of North Macedonia which is 95% fewer than in 2019, Eamonn Brennan, Director General for Eurocontrol said Tuesday on Twitter.

The regular overall assessment of Eurocontrol for the latest situation in the air traffic in Europe shows that 4,803 flights were handled on May 6, which is a decrease of 84.8% compared to the same period last year.

Only cargo and humanitarian flights are handled for the return of Macedonian citizens to the country on Skopje and Ohrid airports, which are closed for passenger air traffic since mid-March.

Following the closure of the two airports in the country in March, TAV Macedonia registered a decrease in passengers by 55% compared to March last year, and in April by 99%.

The Minister of Transport Goran Sugareski told Monday that at a meeting of the crisis headquarters he presented the issue of reopening the airports and border crossings, but there is still no such proposal from the Commission for Infectious Diseases.