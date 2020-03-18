Euro 2020 to 2021, French Open shelved; IOC ‘committed’ to Olympics

Berlin, 18 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – European football officials Tuesday postponed Euro 2020 by a year to 2021 and the French Open tennis grand slam was shelved by four months, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) repeated its commitment to hold the Tokyo Games.

UEFA’s executive committee on Tuesday approved the postponement of Euro 2020 after its president, Aleksander Ceferin, hosted video conferences with its 55 member associations, the European Clubs’ Association, the European Leagues and players’ union FIFPRO.

Euro 2020 was scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 European countries. The proposed new dates are now June 11 and July 11 next year.

Shelving the tournament will help European leagues, which are currently suspended, extend their seasons.

The French Open took the decision to postpone the second tennis grand slam tournament of the year from May/June to September/October.

“The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the dates originally planned,” a statement from Roland Garros in Paris said.

The tournament was scheduled for May 25 to June 7 but has now been given a time slot from September 20 to October 4. It is the first grand slam tournament to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC meanwhile said it was “fully committed” to holding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said there was no need for “drastic decisions” now as a result of the health crisis.

The statement came after the executive board of the IOC began a two-day teleconference with athletes’ representatives, national Olympic committees and international federations on how to deal with the emergency.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” the statement said.

The coronavirus outbreak “is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day.”

But the IOC “has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the Covid-19 virus,” the statement said.

The Games are due to open on July 24 and the IOC acknowledged there were problems completing qualifying events.

Some, 57 per cent of athletes are already qualified; for the remaining 43 per cent of places the IOC will work with international federations on “any necessary and practical adaptations to their respective qualification systems.”

It added: “Any increase in athlete quotas will be considered on a case-by-case basis under exceptional circumstances, with the support of the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020.”

The IOC “encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can.”

The talks came as the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) vice president Kozo Tashima tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media reported Tuesday citing unnamed officials.

Tashima, who also serves as the president of the Japan Football Association, was absent from a JOC board meeting on Monday because of a fever, broadcaster NHK reported.

He had business trips to Britain, the Netherlands and the United States from February to March, Kyodo News reported.

In the US the PGA Tour on Tuesday announced the postponement of the PGA Championship in San Francisco and the cancellation of four golf smaller tournaments through mid May.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant said he is among four players on the NBA team Brooklyn Nets that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic, adding that he is feeling fine. “We’re going to get through this.”

Earlier on Tuesday the Nets said four players were diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, without naming the players.

In Britain, government advice against mass gatherings led to several further events being cancelled, including the Grand National horse race, due to take place on April 4, and the annual Boat Race between British universities Oxford and Cambridge on March 29.

Elsewhere in Britain, football’s fifth-tier National League was suspended until April 3 and rugby union’s Premiership was suspended for five weeks. The British Boxing Board of Control said it was cancelling all events and would look at the issue again at the beginning of April.

Russia joined countries suspending events until further notice. As a result, the country’s football league and the ice hockey and basketball leagues have suspended play until April 10, TASS news agency reported.

In athletics, the season’s first three Diamond League meetings in Qatar and China have been called off.

Meetings were scheduled in Doha on April 17 and China on May 9 and 16. World Athletics said it was planned to move the May 16 meeting in Shanghai to August 13.

New dates for the Doha event and the other meeting in China, at a venue to be decided, have not yet been set.

“It could be that they will be held after the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich from 9th through 11th September, where the Diamond League Champions will be crowned, should the global situation allow,” a World Athletics statement said.

Cycling’s Paris-Roubaix Challenge, scheduled for April 12, was postponed.

In Australia, all professional cricket was cancelled. Cricket Australia declared New South Wales state the winner of the Sheffield Shield, the national first-class competition.

In the United States, the Nascar motorsport series has suspended its season until May 9 and the Kentucky Derby classic horse race was moved from May 2 to September 5.

In Germany, Bundesliga football club Hertha Berlin ordered its team, coaches and other staff into a two-week quarantine at home after a player was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bundesliga side Paderborn were already in quarantine after they experienced the first positive player test in the league.

Second division side Wehen Wiesbaden were also in quarantine after one of its players had a positive test.

Bundesliga teams had agreed Monday to a suspension of the top two divisions until April 2 but it is thought the league will be out longer.