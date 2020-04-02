0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EURACTIV: Russia fumes at North Macedonia’s NATO accession

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a scathing statement on Wednesday (1 April) seeking to belittle and ridicule North Macedonia’s recent accession to NATO, Brussels-based publication EURACTIV wrote. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 2 April 2020 12:28
