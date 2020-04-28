EUR 50 million World Bank loan for private sector salaries

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Tuesday the report on reallocating funds from the World Bank Local Roads Connectivity Project in the amount of EUR 50 million towards co-funding the Government measure for financial support of employers hit by the coronavirus crisis in paying salaries to workers in April and May.

The Government adopted the information from the Development Bank of North Macedonia on the third batch of companies that meet the criteria for zero-interest loans. A total of 631 loan applications have been approved thus far, in the amount of EUR 4,7 million.

The share of micro companies (up to 10 employees) in the loan applications is 76 percent, followed by small companies (up to 50 employees) with 22 percent, and medium companies (up to 250 employees) with one percent.

EUR 2,1 million have been approved to businesses in the transport sector, EUR 2,4 million to businesses in the hospitality sector, while the remaining funds to businesses in the tourism field (travel agencies and tour operators).