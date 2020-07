Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – A thief broke into a house in Skopje on Saturday evening and stole EUR 800,000, USD 60,000, CHF 50,000 and Mden 1,000,000, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

The incident was reported to the police Saturday night by the owner of the house.

Authorities, the Ministry stressed, are working on the case.