EU unanimously decided to start talks with North Macedonia, Bulgarian document carries no legal weight, Marichikj tells MIA

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – The EU’s General Affairs Council unanimously agreed March 24, to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia. The decision was approved March 26, by the European Council. The Council’s conclusions, which is available to the public, does not list any preconditions for starting talks, Bojan Marichikj, North Macedonia’s EU negotiator, told MIA on Sunday.

He also discussed whether a document drafted by Bulgaria, which recently surfaced in the public and caused some commotion, will block the start of EU negotiations or pose an issue down the road.

Marichikj underlined that Bulgaria’s stand, annexed to the Council’s conclusions, is a unanimous statement which carries no legal weigh and doesn’t impact EU’s decision to start talks.

The drafting of this document doesn’t mean negotiations will halt before they’ve even started.

“This doesn’t mean that we can ignore the need to build permanent friendships with Bulgaria and other neighbors, but it also doesn’t mean that negotiations will halt before they’ve even started. Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev said on Saturday that these issues will have to be discussed and resolved by the time we join EU. The accession process is lengthy and will allow us to find common ground on issues through mechanisms established by the friendship agreement,” Marichikj said.

He underlined that establishing good-neighborly relations is a key EU principle which he expects to be implemented during the negotiations process.

“We expect active cooperation and a show of good faith both from North Macedonia and Bulgaria during the process of accession negotiations. Bulgaria is one of the newest EU members, as well as our neighbor, so we expect from it help and advice. Naturally, we’ll be open to discuss all unresolved issues during the EU accession process,” Marichikj said.

The document in question, drafted by the Bulgarian Parliament in October 2019, was published by the Austrian Parliament.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev, who is a member of Bulgarian ruling party GERB said in an interview with MKD on Saturday that no one can dispute that Macedonias live in North Macedonia and speak Macedonian.

In order for North Macedonia to join EU, Kovachev underlined, it will have to solve historical issues with Bulgaria. Therefore, its crucial that the joint expert committee finds common ground on these issues as soon as possible.

Committee activities were put on hold due to the Parliamentary election, which were scheduled for April 12, but had to be postponed because of the coronacrisis.

Thus far, it has managed to achieve progress in issues relating to the antiquity period, but failed to settle on the matter of historical figure Goce Delchev.