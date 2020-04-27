EU tourism ministers agree ‘Covid-19 passport,’ discuss corridors

EU tourism ministers on Monday discussed aid for the pandemic-battered industry and agreed to launch the so-called Covid-19 passport and look at opening travel corridors.

“Tourism has experienced an immense and unexpected decline … due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Croatian Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli, who chaired the video conference. Croatia currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

“We need a joint plan, at the European level, to manage the crisis,” he said after the informal meeting.

That should include a document, “based on a protocol valid in all EU countries,” Cappelli told a later news conference.

“We also began talks about air, rail and road travel corridors and I hope we’ll agree that. Where we can’t, we’ll go to bilateral agreements with interested countries,” he said.

Croatia, with its mainland Adriatic coast stretching more than 1,500 kilometres and thousands more on the islands, heavily depends on tourism revenue, along with Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

But the entire European Union has a stake in tourism, which accounts for 10 per cent of its gross domestic product and provides jobs for almost 12 per cent of all its employees, Cappelli said.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thiery Breton said that tourism will require “unprecedented funds to overcome the crisis.”

“There is a need for a ‘new Marshall Plan,’ with a powerful EU budget, to jump-start the path towards European recovery and a stronger and more resilient union,” a statement released after the meeting quoted him as saying.