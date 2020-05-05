EU to help Skopje, Sofia solve dispute, says top official

Brussels, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – Although North Macedonia’s dispute with Bulgaria won’t be discussed at the EU-Western Balkans Summit, set to take place Wednesday (May 6), the EU will help Skopje and Sofia overcome their differences, MIA reports from Brussels.

A top EU official, taking part in the preparations for Wednesday’s summit, underlined paragraph nine of the Zagreb declaration which stresses the importance of regional cooperation.

“We’ll help improve good neighborly relations any way we can to introduce the region to Europe. But, the region too should make an effort, countries should try and solve issues on their own. Neighbor disputes are present everywhere, even in the EU,” the diplomat told MIA.