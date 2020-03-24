EU to formally decide on start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia

Brussels, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – EU ministers responsible for European affairs are set to approve Tuesday by video conference the conclusions to give the green light for the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, MIA reports from Brussels.

All 27 member-states have agreed, after arduous negotiations, that the new enlargement methodology put forward by the European Commission is adequate and that North Macedonia’s reform process is sufficient to open the EU accession talks.

The first intergovernmental conference should be convened “as soon as possible”, read the conclusions.

Considering the coronavirus developments, no one is mentioning any dates for the time being.

Conclusions also set out the opening of negotiations with Albania, provided several conditions are met in order to open the first intergovernmental conference. This distinction compared to North Macedonia is owed to the positions by member-states.

No surprises are expected regarding the adoption of the conclusions, although everyone remains cautious, having in mind the disappointing outcome of last October. Negotiations among member-states have been finalized at an ambassadors’ level because ministers do not want to negotiate over video conference.

EU leaders are expected to give their political consent to the decision by the end of the week.