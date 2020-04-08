EU to emerge stronger from crisis through solidarity, Osmani tells ambassadors in video conference

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, in the capacity of National Coordinator for distribution of foreign aid in North Macedonia, held Wednesday a video conference with EU ambassadors, presenting needs, possibilities, and the coordination of donations and direct assistance in the efforts to cope with the COVID-19 challenge.

Deputy PM Osmani thanked the ambassadors on behalf of the Government and the people of the country for the support and assistance provided on a daily basis, both within the EU institutions and bilaterally, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

“North Macedonia’s inclusion in the EU Solidarity Fund, the Joint Procurement Agreement for medical countermeasures, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is a real indicator of the country’s Union integration, while direct bilateral support demonstrates European solidarity in action, helping us to emerge even stronger from this crisis,” said Osmani.

In addition, Osmani presented the efforts by the Government and other institutions in coping with the crisis and the Secretariat’s role as an authority coordinating the foreign assistance, reads the press release.