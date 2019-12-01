EU to complete leadership renewal as von der Leyen takes office

German veteran politician Ursula von der Leyen is due to take office as European Commission president on Sunday, completing a process of renewal at the helm of the European Union that began with EU-wide elections in May.

Sunday also marks the start of European Council President Charles Michel’s term in office. He took part in a handover ceremony with his predecessor Donald Tusk on Friday.

Von der Leyen and Michel will have their first public engagement at midday (1100 GMT), at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the EU‘s Lisbon Treaty.

They will be joined by new European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

Von der Leyen, Michel and Lagarde were all nominated by EU leaders as part of a personnel package in July.

However, the new commission chief has had an uphill struggle since then, only narrowly surviving her confirmation vote in parliament and facing several hurdles to compose her team of top officials from each member state.

The final commission line-up was approved by parliament on Wednesday and the new members were formally appointed by EU leaders the following day.

Von der Leyen wants see the EU play a more active role on the world stage, commit itself legally to carbon neutrality by 2050 and beef up its digital capacities and infrastructure.

The commission is responsible for proposing new legislation and ensuring EU rules are adhered to. It has a staff of around 32,000.

Britain refused to nominate a member for the new commission, as it is due to leave the EU by January 31.