EU to assess ties with Belarus over crackdown, says top diplomat

Brussels, 11 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union will be assessing its ties to Belarus in light of the recent presidential elections and subsequent demonstrations, the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, announces.

The assessment “may include, inter alia, taking measures against those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results,” he says in a statement.

Borrell also calls for the immediate release of those detained as part of protests that have seen at least one demonstrator’s death.

He had earlier released a joint statement with Neighbourhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi condemning the police crackdown.

Long-time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has led the former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe, between Russia and EU member Poland, for a quarter of a century, tolerating little dissent, is all but certain to win the vote and serve for a sixth term.