EU talks on Covid-19 fiscal stimulus plan postponed amid disarray

Brussels, 8 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Efforts by European Union finance ministers to strike a deal on a package of coronavirus-related fiscal measures ended in disarray early on Wednesday, with talks due to resume later this week.

After 16 hours of discussions that began on Tuesday afternoon, “we came close to a deal but we are not there yet,” Mario Centeno, head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, wrote on Twitter. The talks are to resume on Thursday, he added.

The ministers were debating a trio of proposed measures with a joint firepower of around half a trillion euros (540 billion dollars).

These consist of a precautionary credit line from the eurozone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM); a guarantee fund from the European Investment Bank for business liquidity; and EU support for the salaries of workers who would otherwise be laid off.

However, a more controversial element – championed by Italy in particular – was the insistence on common debt issuance, frequently referred to as coronabonds, as a tool to overcome the major economic contraction anticipated across the bloc this year.

EU leaders had given the finance ministers two weeks to agree on a set of proposed measures, at a summit on March 26 at which they were unable to reach a compromise on the thorny issue.

By Wednesday morning, EU diplomats reported that German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire – representing opposing camps in the debate – were in agreement on the way forward.

“In these difficult hours, Europe must stand together closely,” Scholz tweeted. “Together with [Le Maire], I therefore call on all euro countries not to refuse to resolve these difficult financial issues and to facilitate a good compromise – for all citizens.”

One of the key sticking points was the question of conditionality attached to any ESM disbursement, the sources said, with Italy insistent that none of the usual requirements – focusing on the economic health of recipient states – should apply.

The Netherlands, however, insisted that there can be no money for free.

“Because of the current crisis we have to make an exception and the ESM can be used unconditionally to cover medical costs,” Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted after the talks, while adding that for long-term economic support “certain economic conditions” were sensible.

This does not mean that “like 10 years ago, commissioners come or a troika is sent to the country and develops some kind of programmes for the future,” Scholz said, expressing a hope that ministers can find a way out of the impasse at Thursday’s talks.

Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri called on his EU counterparts to rise to the challenge of Covid-19.

“It is time for common responsibility, for solidarity and for bold and shared decisions,” he wrote on Twitter.

Italy and Spain, among the strongest proponents of EU bonds, are also the countries worst affected by the coronavirus in Europe.

However, many see the division over coronabonds, which echoes the north-south divide that emerged during the eurocrisis, as a more fundamental schism between different European value systems.