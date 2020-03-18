EU states to seal off borders for 30 days to curb coronavirus

Brussels, 18 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – EU leaders signed off a ban on almost all foreign travel into the bloc for 30 days, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Tuesday after an emergency video summit on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We agreed to enforce our external borders by applying a coordinated temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the European Union,” Michel said in Brussels after the EU leaders’ talks.

EU leaders endorsed a proposal from the European Commission which foresees exceptions for EU citizens returning home, long-term residents in the bloc, transit passengers, diplomats, health care and aid workers and those travelling for urgent family reasons.

All 27 EU states except for Ireland, which is in a common travel area with non-EU member Britain, are on board, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

It is up to member states to implement measures, she added, but leader indicated they would do so “immediately.”

Germany announced it would impose the restrictions straight away, and France said Tuesday it had already done so.

The EU executive’s plan, presented on Monday, also covered the non-EU Schengen free movement area countries Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

It was not immediately clear whether these four would also participate.

More than 61,000 cases of Covid-19 – the disease caused by the virus – have been confirmed in the EU and Britain so far, with 2,740 deaths. Europe has supplanted China to become the epicentre of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

The EU executive is striving to coordinate the response of the 27 member states, which have adopted a hotchpotch of different measures so far.

Several EU countries have closed their borders to other members of the bloc, in defiance of normal rules stipulating freedom of movement.

Kilometres of traffic have formed at some internal borders, with the commission urging states to ensure the free flow of critical goods like food and medicines within the EU single market.

EU officials are encouraging member states to carry out health screening rather than out-and-out entry bans. So far the pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The external border restrictions are partly intended to encourage member states to scale back internal controls, but von der Leyen admitted on Tuesday it would likely take a while for that to happen.

Many European governments have shut down schools, restaurants and shops, and taken measures to rein in public life in order to slow the rate of infection and ease the enormous pressure on health care systems.

There is no vaccine available at present.

Von der Leyen said earlier Tuesday she hoped one could possibly be available for the market before the European autumn, pointing to EU support up to 80 million euros (88 million dollars) for the German company CureVac.

Most experts say the process could take until next year.

While the onus on curbing the virus is on EU capitals, the commission is helping repatriate citizens and has launched a joint procurement procedure for protective equipment.

It has also proposed relaxing EU budget and state aid rules to help national governments deal with the huge economic fallout. The commission anticipates a recession in 2020, estimating that the bloc’s economic output could shrink by as much as 1 per cent.

Michel said Tuesday that EU leaders were committed to do “whatever it takes” to help deal with the consequences, and that they backed the announcements so far made by the commission.

An EU leaders summit planned for next week in Brussels is now to go ahead as a video conference instead, he added.