EU slashes pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75 per cent

The EU has made dramatic cuts to pre-accession aid for Turkey this year over a gas dispute in the Mediterranean and Ankara’s military offensive in Syria, according to media reports.

The cuts do not affect the payments the European Union makes to Turkey under its refugee deal, reported newspapers that are part of Germany’s Funke Media Group on Saturday, citing a letter to the European Parliament by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The European Union has decided to reduce the originally planned allocation for 2020 by 75 per cent, according to Borrell’s letter.

According to the EU Commission, Turkey will receive only 168 million euros (186 million dollars) in funding under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) mechanism. Of that amount, 150 million euros are earmarked for strengthening democracy and rule of law, and the remaining 18 million euros are meant for rural development.

The EU’s pre-accession aid aims to support candidate countries with the reform process and improve their competitiveness. The EU’s accession talks with Turkey, however, have been on hold for years.

Borrell justified the cuts by citing unauthorized gas drilling by Turkey off the coast of EU member Cyprus and Turkey‘s military operation in north-eastern Syria, which began in October.