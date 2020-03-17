EU’s von der Leyen hopes for coronavirus vaccine ‘before autumn’

CureVac, a Germany-based research company being supported by EU funds, could possibly develop a coronavirus vaccine by the second half of this year, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The commission has offered CureVac up to 80 million euros (87.7 million dollars) in financial support.

“I hope that with this support we can have a vaccine on the market perhaps before autumn. This could save lives in Europe and in the rest of the world too,” von der Leyen said in a video broadcast.

At the weekend, a German newspaper reported that the United States had offered the company 1 billion dollars for exclusive rights to a vaccine that it is developing. CureVac denied the reports about the US offer.