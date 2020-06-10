EU’s Várhelyi: EU re-establishes its credibility in the Western Balkans

Brussels, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said the Western Balkan region is a big challenge and a top priority for the European Union, and that the European Commission has managed to re-establish the EU’s credibility in the region.

In the video interview with AJC Advocacy Anywhere he said that European Commission worked hard and succeeded in establishing strong presence of the EU in the Western Balkans.

The EU plans to put forward in the autumn fully fledged economic development and investment plan for the Western Balkan region.

“The goal is to link the region to our markets, societies policies and to bring Western Balkans economies much faster and closer to the EU,” Várhelyi said.

In regard to EU-US relations, he noted that he “sees some key challenges in the neighbourhood” for which Brussels in cooperation with Washington, can find a solution, referring to dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina.

Várhelyi also said that the cooperation between the EU and the United States is also necessary to resolve issues related to Ukraine and the Middle East.