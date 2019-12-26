EU’s Timmermans pens ‘love letter’ to Britain

Britain will “always be welcome to come back” to the European Union, one of the bloc’s top officials wrote in a “love letter” to the country, published in The Guardian newspaper on Thursday.

“I felt deeply hurt when you decided to leave,” wrote European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans. “But at the same time I find comfort in the thought that family ties can never really be severed.”

Timmermans recalled his time as a pupil in a British school in Rome, noting that since then, Britain has always been part of him.

“Now you are leaving, and it breaks my heart,” he wrote.

Following a Brexit referendum in June 2016, Britain is now set to leave the EU on January 31, after the date was pushed back several times. An 11-month transition period will allow for negotiations to take place on the future relationship.

Timmermans expressed regret that Britain – which had always been in two minds about the EU – decided to force the issue with a referendum.

“And the sad thing is, I see it is hurting you. Because the two minds will still be there, even after you have left,” he added.

“In the process so much unnecessary damage has been done to you, and all of us. And I fear more will follow,” wrote Timmermans, who is one of three senior executives underneath commission President Ursula von der Leyen.