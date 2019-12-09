EU’s new top diplomat urges bloc to speak ‘the language of power’

The European Union’s new top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has urged the bloc to take a more confident stance in foreign policy and speak the “language of power.”

“We must collectively speak the language of our interests and of our values,” Borrell wrote in a letter to EU foreign ministers, who were meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“We need to speak more the language of power, not to conquer but to contribute to a more peaceful, prosperous and just world.”

The Spaniard said the world at present is “very worrying.”

“We value norms but have to face their retreat. We celebrate the virtues of economic interdependence but we note how it is captured by power politics,” he said.

“We rightly claim to be an exemplary soft power but our competitors, rivals and even our allies are tempted to convert their own soft power into hard power. Trade, technology, money and data are weaponized.”

“Naturally, it would not be reasonable to play this game. But it would be even more unreasonable to ignore it. This is why we must be able not only to react but to act, to confront if necessary and to propose when necessary,” Borrell said.

“Learning the language of power means to be able to react using all the tools we have at our disposal, which are many, in order to have a stand in the world,” Borrel told reporters ahead of his first time chairing an EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

The EU must take “clear, tough” positions, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius noted, adding that this should not be seen as “aggressiveness.”

Often, “if the messages are foggy or not clear it’s taken as a weakness,” Linkevicius added, pointing to Russia in particular.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the EU would be able to react more quickly if it took some foreign policy decisions by majority vote, rather than unanimity.

“We don’t want to sit on the benches in world politics, but rather the EU must be active when it comes to defending the values and interests that we represent,” he added.

In his letter, Borrell spoke of the “rebirth of geo-strategic competition.”

“A major power game is currently at play, notably between China, Russia and the United States,” Borrell asserted.

“The European Union has the option of becoming a player, a true geo-strategic actor, or being mostly the playground. One thing is clear: None of our member states, not even the most powerful ones, will succeed on their own.”