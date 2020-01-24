EU’s Michel: The future and destiny of North Macedonia is European

Поврзани вести
PM Spasovski meets European Council President Michel
24 January 2020 20:46
VMRO-DPMNE’s demand ‘an alibi’ to leave PPO talks, says Deskoska
24 January 2020 19:08
VMRO-DPMNE officials leave talks on PPO law
24 January 2020 17:48
Deputy PM Carovska: Pay rise for over 106,000 workers in December
24 January 2020 16:40
Education is key for world peace, sustainable development: symposium
24 January 2020 16:02
Michel should confirm timeline for decisions on enlargement, new methodology
24 January 2020 14:59
Провери го и оваClose
-
President Pendarovski hosts diplomatic corps reception17 January 2020 11:30
-
PM Spasovski: Country expects to start EU negotiations in coming months15 January 2020 17:34
-
Pendarovski-Várhelyi: North Macedonia focused on opening of EU talks15 January 2020 15:54