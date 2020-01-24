0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderLive streamingPoliticsVideo statement

EU’s Michel: The future and destiny of North Macedonia is European

My visit here only several weeks after taking over the post of European Council President aims to send a very strong message that the future and destiny of North Macedonia is European, that intensive dialogue should continue and that an unanimous decision has to be made, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said Friday after meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 24 January 2020 22:26
