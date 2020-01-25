0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsSkopjeVideo statement

EU’s Michel oversees construction of wastewater collectors at Vardar river

The construction of wastewater collectors on both sides of the river Vardar in the Aerodrom Municipality should be completed by year's end, to be followed by construction of Skopje's wastewater treatment plant.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 25 January 2020 17:02

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close