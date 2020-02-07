0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU’s Michel convenes informal meeting with Western Balkan leaders

European Council President Charles Michel has convened an informal meeting for February 16 with Western Balkan countries' leaders. The meeting will also be attended by Croatia's Andrej Plenković, as Prime Minister of the country presiding over the the Council of the European Union.  

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 7 February 2020 19:09

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close