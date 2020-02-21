EU’s Michel breaks off summit: ‘We need more time’ for budget deal

Brussels, 21 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – European Council President Charles Michel says “it was not possible to reach an agreement” on the next EU long-term budget at a Brussels summit despite more than 27 hours of talks.

Particularly in light of the hole left by Brexit in the budget, negotiations were “very, very difficult,” Michel said.

It is too soon to announce when another summit is to be held, he told journalists in Brussels. “Everything is on the table.”

There has been some convergence during the summit, Michel insisted, on issues such as cohesion funds, and culture and security spending.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Michel for his efforts. “This is democracy,” she stressed, “We have 27 member states with 27 different interests.”