EU’s lead Brexit negotiator tests positive for COVID-19

The European Union’s lead negotiator on future relations with Britain, Michel Barnier, has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially fatal respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Barnier wrote on Twitter, adding that he is “doing well and in good spirits.”

“For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together,” he said Thursday.

The 69-year-old had been due for the next round of talks in London on Wednesday covering issues including a crucial free trade agreement that ought to be finalized by the end of the year when EU rules are due to stop applying to Britain.

But the face-to-face talks were canceled due to the pandemic.

There have been close to 71,000 cases of COVID-19 so far confirmed in the EU and Britain.

Europe is at the epicenter of the crisis.

Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 but remains in a transition period until the end of 2020 while the two sides seek to strike a deal on how they will do business and cooperate on the world stage together.

The face-to-face talks scheduled every two to three weeks for the next few months seem unlikely to go ahead as planned.

The coronacrisis threatens to derail negotiations, raising the question of whether British PM Boris Johnson would have to extend the transition period, despite solemn vows to stick to the end of 2020 deadline for a complete exit.