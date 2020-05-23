EU’s ‘Frugal Four’ propose alternative to Merkel-Macron virus plan

Vienna/Rome, 23 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands have submitted a counter-proposal to the Franco-German initiative for a new European Union fund for post-coronavirus reconstruction.

A key difference in the plan by the four fiscally conservative countries, seen by dpa on Saturday, is that it foresees cheap loans, rather than grants, to EU countries in need.

“Our objective is to provide temporary, dedicated funding through the [EU budget] and to offer favourable loans to those who have been most severely affected by the crisis,” it says.

The emergency aid should be one-off and limited to two years, and the the new fund should not lead to any debt mutualization or “significant increases” in the EU budget, proponents say.

Theirs was a response to what Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called for on May 18: a 500-billion-euro (545-billion-dollar) recovery fund after the coronavirus pandemic.

Merkel and Macron suggested that the European Commission should raise funds on the capital markets and distribute them as grants via the central EU budget.

The so-called “Frugal Four” countries did not specify a maximum size for the fund. They said it should be used to “support the economic recovery and the resilience of [the EU’s] health sectors.”

They also called for loans to be linked to “a strong commitment” by beneficiaries to “reforms and the fiscal framework” and to enhanced supervision to “protect spending from fraud.”

In Italy, there is wariness about any strings attached to virus aid, amid suspicion that in return the country could be forced to introduce EU-mandated austerity measures.

The European Commission is due to make its own proposal on the new fund on May 27. Unanimous agreement from all EU 27 countries is required to make it operational.

Discussions are likely to be difficult, with demands for solidarity from hard-hit southern states like Spain and Italy clashing with their northern peers’ reluctance to open their purse strings.

“We clearly say yes to coronavirus emergency aid, but what we reject is a debt union through the back door,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday in a guest contribution to the online party conference for the conservatives in south-eastern Germany’s Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

In a tweet, Italy’s Europe Minister Enzo Amendola criticized the Frugal Four’s paper as “defensive and inappropriate,” and urged the European Commission to have “more courage” in its forthcoming proposal.

Earlier this month, the EU’s executive warned that the bloc is facing a recession of “historic proportions” this year as a result of the economic destruction brought on by the virus pandemic.

It predicted a drop in gross domestic product (GDP) of 7.7 per cent this year, dwarfing the recession that followed the financial crisis in 2009, when GDP shrank by 4.5 per cent.