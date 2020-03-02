EU’s Frontex to provide border personnel and equipment aid to Greece

EU border agency Frontex has agreed to launch a so-called rapid border intervention to help Greece respond to a heightened number of migrants at its borders, Frontex said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Frontex “has already increased surveillance capacity at the Greek borders and is redeploying officers from other operations to provide immediate assistance,” the statement reads.

Greece had asked for an intervention at its sea borders in the Aegean.

Once an operational plan for the rapid intervention is agreed with Greece, Frontex will ask EU states and Schengen-associated countries to provide border guards and other relevant staff from a 1,500-strong rapid reaction pool.

The states “are required to provide officers and staff within five days and equipment within 10 days,” the statement reads.